DZO Film unveils fast T1.4 Arles cinema lens series inspired by Vincent van Gogh

New Arles T1.4 primes from DZO Film bring high performance at an affordable price point for solo filmmakers

DZOFilm Arles Primes
(Image credit: DZOFilm)

DZO Film has announced the release of the company's new Arles Prime lens series, drawing inspiration from the vibrant town of Arles in southern France, famously cherished by the painter Vincent van Gogh. Known for its abundant sunlight and rich seasonal colors, Arles played a crucial role in van Gogh's departure from conventional artistic styles.

These Arles prime lenses, with their T1.4 fast apertures, aim to encapsulate this dynamic interplay of light and shadow, opening up new avenues for artistic expression and cinematic creativity. The lenses come with interchangeable Arri PL and Canon EF lens mounts.

