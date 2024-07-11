DZO Film unveils fast T1.4 Arles cinema lens series inspired by Vincent van Gogh

DZO Film has announced the release of the company's new Arles Prime lens series, drawing inspiration from the vibrant town of Arles in southern France, famously cherished by the painter Vincent van Gogh. Known for its abundant sunlight and rich seasonal colors, Arles played a crucial role in van Gogh's departure from conventional artistic styles.

These Arles prime lenses, with their T1.4 fast apertures, aim to encapsulate this dynamic interplay of light and shadow, opening up new avenues for artistic expression and cinematic creativity. The lenses come with interchangeable Arri PL and Canon EF lens mounts.

One of the standout features of the Arles prime lenses is the T1.4 ultra-wide aperture, which allows for substantial light intake, making them ideal for low-light and complex shooting conditions.

This capability ensures a stunningly dreamy shallow depth of field, precisely highlighting every narrative detail. Even at wide-open aperture, the lenses maintain even brightness transitions and clear rendering of intricate light and shadow details, supporting high frame rate shooting without compromising image quality, and producing smooth, exquisite cinematic footage.

Additionally, the lenses are compatible with larger format sensors, offering coverage for medium format cameras with a sensor size of up to 43.8 × 32.9mm with focal lengths ranging from 25mm to 50mm, as well as large format cameras like the Arri Alexa 65 (54.12 × 25.59 mm) with focal lengths from 75mm to 180mm. This compatibility satisfies the diverse needs of independent filmmaking to large-scale film production.

The advanced multi-layer nano-coating technology utilized in the Arles series includes a specially calibrated blue coating to minimize reflections and effectively reduce stray light and ghosting. This results in stable and controllable flares, while the internal lens structure's sandblasting and anodizing techniques create a micro-level anti-reflective coating with ultra-low reflectivity.

Consequently, even when shooting directly against the light, the lenses deliver clean and sharp images, ensuring consistent color temperatures around 5000K to faithfully reproduce vivid, true-to-life colors and present a natural, neutral visual style.

The Arles prime lenses also boast 16 aperture blades, delivering delightful circular bokeh and ensuring smooth transitions between in-focus and out-of-focus areas. At maximum aperture, the lenses provide a soft low-contrast look, with slight swirling bokeh adding a distinctive characteristic to the image.

This feature enhances the emotional depth of each frame, while the built-in floating lens elements minimize aberrations during focusing transitions, improving optical performance. With minimal breathing, the lenses immerse viewers in each frame, amplifying the emotional impact of the scenes.

Additionally, the lenses incorporate advanced optical materials and precision manufacturing techniques to correct spherical aberration and coma, reduce wide-angle distortion and astigmatism, and suppress chromatic aberration, ensuring exceptional optical performance.

These new Arles lenses are priced individually at $2,149 (25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm) or filmmakers can buy all the lenses as a 5-lens set for $9,699 through authorized retailers.

