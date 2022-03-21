DJI Enterprise Event: Watch LIVE as we expect a new drone for 'Everyday Heroes'

Refresh

The DJI Enterprise event, which is planned to go LIVE at 9am EDT or 1pm UK time is expected to launch a new drone, controller and drone nest for the enterprise sector. This event is dedicated to 'Everyday Heroes' and will focus purely on DJI's products for first responders, inspectors, rescue workers and those heavily involved in enterprise.

So if you are expecting DJI Mini 3 news, sadly it won't be today however, if you are looking forward to new enterprise products, new developments and how these products can make your day-to-day even easier, then this is the event for you.

Also, keep an eye on the announced technology as we are likely to see these enterprise features slowly trickle down into consumer products from DJI in the future.

How to watch DJI’s enterprise event:

You can watch the DJI Enterprise Event 2022 at 9am EDT or 1pm UK from DJI's livestream below or from the DJI Enterprise website.