Digital cameras are "a dying breed" says data journalist

By
published

"A look at global camera sales shows an industry in disarray, as more than 30 years of growth have been wiped out over the past decade"

A woman standing on a street holding a Canon EOS 60D
(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

A journalist for a data gathering website has asked if digital cameras are a "dying breed".

Felix Richter writes: "Ever since smartphone cameras have become as good or better than most mass-market point-and-shoot cameras, many people don't see the point in carrying an extra device, and rightly so."

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

