Did you know there’s a photography world cup? There is – Mexico just won it!

We've been saying for years that there should be some sort of global Olympics for photographers, but little did we know – there has been all along. Clearly, we've been living under a rock. But in our defense, the competition doesn't have the best promotion – with as little as 3,000 followers on Instagram.

The World Photographic Cup (WPC) was founded in 2013 with the singular goal to unite photographers worldwide in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. It does, however, seem to be a little exclusive with only one team per country allowed to enter, which must be created by a national association, and committee-approved.

The WPC (opens in new tab) celebrated its tenth anniversary in March, while announcing at an awards ceremony in Singapore that Mexico had won the 2023 Cup for the second year in a row.

The 2023 winning images (opens in new tab) are truly phenomenal examples of world-class photography, and the results of the overall competition were said to be very close, with only three points separating the podium-finishing teams.

Team Australia claimed the second-place crystal trophy, followed by Team United States in third place. The rest of the top ten teams, in rank order, were Malaysia, Portugal, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Austria, Costa Rica and finally New Zealand in tenth place.

(Image credit: World Photographic Cup)

Founded in 2013, it all began when the Federation of European Photographers (opens in new tab) and the Professional Photographers of America (opens in new tab) came together in the creation of the World Photographic Cup as a one-of-a-kind Olympic-style team competition.

"The quality of images entered from teams around the world gets stronger every year," said WPC inaugural chief executive officer, Giuseppe Scozzi. "The WPC is the only Olympics-style event in the world for photography.

"Over the past ten years the competition has grown and with it the standard of entries. WPC truly showcases the best in photography from across the world. Those who do succeed can truly claim to have created the best photography in the world and WPC is the vehicle for showcasing this work."

Scozzi was overseeing his last Cup, as he will be retiring from the organization to be replaced by Australian photographer Kylie Lyons – who has been a member of the WPC Governing Committee since 2014.

The tenth edition of the WPC Collection can be viewed in a commemorative book, available to purchase (opens in new tab) for approximately $76 / £61 / AU$114.

Registration for entries (opens in new tab) to the 2024 edition of the World Photographic Cup will be open from July 01 - October 31 2023.

