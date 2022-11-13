DaVinci Resolve now supports vertical video for TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat

DaVinci Resolve is a free editing and post-production tool from the video experts at Blackmagic. Favored for its comprehensive set of color grading tools and non-linear editing style, a major new update means it now also supports editing in vertical resolutions for TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

Content creation is key for any business, and camera phones (opens in new tab) have massively changed the way we consume information. Because of this, the way we record and edit content needs to change, too – which is why the latest update to DaVinci Resolve (opens in new tab) ensures users will be easily able to edit videos, regardless of the platform they’re destined for.

The update includes automatic locking of individual timelines within bins for multi-user collaborations, perfect for when multiple people within a company are working on the same content. This latest update also adds DaVinci Neural Engine, an AI dialogue leveler and AI voice isolation tool that enables the user to remove background noise more easily.

When using DaVinci Resolve with the Blackmagic ATEM Mini (opens in new tab), editors will now find they have a faster, smoother editing experience thanks to the new update. Audio is now attached to video clips, which makes imported projects easier to edit, and the speed editor functionality has been added to the edit page, enabling the user to adjust Multicam switching, audio levels and trim in / outs. Customers will now be able to adjust individual settings for things like subtitles and captions including font, size, style and color.

For those who use Blackmagic Fusion, there has been added support for magic masking – which uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to detect animals, vehicles, people and objects by tracking their movement. Customers can also search for keywords and categories for more than 200 tools, which will help improve edit flow.

"This is a major update with new added support for social media vertical resolutions," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "Now, customers can work quickly and easily to create video posts for sites such as TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook shorts, Instagram TV and more."

With more updates like this catering not just to professionals, but to anyone who prefers to edit videos for social media on a computer, Blackmagic Studio is making its products more desirable. The rise of vertical video has been on the up since TikTok first became massive, and with platforms like Instagram following suit with Reels it’s now unavoidable.

Editing videos on your phone might be more convenient, but editing vertical videos on your computer will unlock a level of creativity that you just can’t access from a phone.

