Crushproof OM System Tough TG-7 waterproof camera price is crushed!

By
published

Our favourite near-indestructible zoom compact drops to its best-ever price on Amazon - as long as you get it in red

OM System Tough TG-7 outdoors on rock and soaked in water with Best Price sticker
(Image credit: OM System)

An almost unbreakable camera at an unbeatable price, the OM System Tough TG-7 is reduced to just £396.34 – an amazing deal on our favorite waterproof camera, and one of the best zoom compact cameras that you can still buy new.

The Tough TG-7 is shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof, and dustproof exterior, making it an ideal workhorse for adventurous holidaymakers and daredevils. 

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499.99 | now £396.34 Save £103

Save £103 The Tough TG-7 is waterproof, shockproof, shatterproof, freezeproof… basically able to withstand anything you throw at it, literally! Its bright f/2 lens and 12MP sensor ensure fantastic image quality, especially in dim underwater conditions. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom range, RAW image capture and fantastic macro and microscope modes, this is the ultimate all-weather, travel, kid-proof camera!

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

