Could this 'world's first' AI-powered movie camera be the future of video?

This movie camera will enable users to utilize AI as a filmmaking tool and create surreal images from life

SpecialGuestX, a leading creative technology agency, and 1stAveMachine, a mixed-media production company, have collaborated to develop the CMR-M1 – the first-ever AI-powered movie camera. Although still in the prototype stages, the camera will eventually enable users to capture AI-generated video content in real-time. 

Generative AI software has certainly bloomed into life over the past year, with its capabilities becoming more intuitive and technically advanced than ever, and not just for still images. The calibre of video generation has also been quietly improving, with Open AI's Sora creating extremely lifelike video content with just a few text prompts. 

