Could this be Greta Thunberg's next new laptop?

In the market for a new laptop (opens in new tab) and want it to be as environmentally sustainable as possible? Then check out Acer's eco-conscious Chromebook Vero 514. Already released in some world regions, Acer has just been launched it in the UK, and the eco credentials are extensive, starting with:

Extensive use of recycled plastics, including 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the chassis and screen bezel, 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps, 100% ocean-bound plastics on the touchpad surface and 90% recycled paper packaging.

Of course, a laptop can be made of 100% recycled content, but that's not much good if it's so tough to upgrade or repair that when something goes wrong you have little choice but to junk it. Acer has thought of that though, as the Vero 514 is screwed together using standard Philips-head screws, not some exotic tamper-proof screw design or incredibly strong adhesive (Apple, we're looking at you!).

To help ensure a long product lifespan, the Vero 514 meets military-grade MIL-STD 810H testing standards and has an impact-resistant exterior that's rated to survive a drop from up to 122cm.

Underneath the tough eco exterior, processing power comes from 12th-gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processors, with 8GB RAM and a 128GB or 256GB SDD. The battery is rated for up to 10 hours runtime per charge and can recharge to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. The display is a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) LCD panel, with a touch-screen option that's protected by Gorilla Glass. 300 nits max brightness and 100% sRGB color space coverage give the screen some reasonable photo-editing credentials.

Acer hasn't forgotten about the sustainability of the laptop's packaging, either. The box is made from 90% recycled paper, while the notebook bag and keyboard sheet are made from 100% recycled plastic. What's more, when you've finished with the packaging, the inner packaging can even be transformed into a laptop stand!

But as you might have guessed, just because a laptop is made from recycled content doesn't mean it'll be cheaper than an equivalent non-recycled machine. Equipped with the base Core i3-1215U processor and a 128GB SSD, the Vero 514 costs £499. Spec it with a core i5-1235U CPU and a 256GB SSD and you'll need to part with a whopping £699. At that price this Chromebook is well competing directly with much more powerful - and versatile - Windows laptops, which could well meet your needs for longer and be potentially more sustainable as a result.

