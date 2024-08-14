Collar cameras on baboons in South Africa reveal their unbelievably disgusting diet

Researchers discovered foraging behavior by the chacma baboons that had previously never been seen

(Image credit: Ben Walton and the BBC Natural History Unit)

A juicy bug perhaps, or maybe some fruit from the tree canopy would be the favorite snack of the chacma baboons in South Africa? Sadly not, as a study which involved attaching collar cameras to the animals found that the preferred seasonal snack of one of the world’s largest species of monkey is, in fact, antelope dung!

According to the study published in the International Journal of Primatology, by attaching collar cameras to the animals the researchers gained a “primate-eye perspective” of the baboons' lives. 

