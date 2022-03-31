Celebrate World Backup Day with a $440 on this SanDisk 4TB portable SSD

It is World Backup Day today - and to celebrate this day when we should all take more care with archiving and duplicating our digital data, B&H has masses of saving running up to midnight (EDT).

If you're a content creator that is always on the go or just someone who like to have access to their files whenever and wherever they are then having a portable SSD is the fastest, most compact and sturdy solution to always being able to have that PSD file or video clip when you need it.

Now you can take this to the next level by taking full advantage of this awesome deal from B&H that saves you a huge $440 on a SanDisk 4TB portable SSD- that's one incredible discount. And there are plenty of other discounts on drives and memory cards too…

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro portable SSD v2| was $999 |now $559

Take pro performance with you on the go, anywhere, anytime with this extremely rugged and secure 4TB SSD. It's the perfect solution for content creators always on the go.

Take pro performance on the go, wherever and whenever with the 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk. It has been designed for durable performance, this 4TB SSD boasts read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connection.

It keep your files protected with 256-bit AES encryption, while also being IP55 dust and water resistance and drop-proofing up to 6', so this thing is built to take on anything you throw at it. With its aluminum chassis and silicon shell providing physical resilience and a carabiner clip allowing for easy attachment to your bag, belt, camera strap, you name it, it makes this SSD easy to transport.

Other B&H World Backup day deals

• LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive now $149.99

• WD Hard Drives from $49.99 today

• Sandisk Extreme Pro CFexpress 64GB card save $30 now $89.99

• Other memory card deals

• Full list of B&H World Backup Day discounts

