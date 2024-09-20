Canon supports cross-university project for film students with the Canon EOS R5 C

Canon has announced its support for a collaborative documentary project between Syracuse University and Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through this partnership, students from both institutions worked together to create a documentary titled A Tale of Two Cities, which will debut at the Syracuse Film Festival in New York.

The project, which explores a topic of mutual regional significance, was made possible through Canon’s cutting-edge technology, allowing students to collaborate seamlessly across geographic boundaries.

You can see a behind-the-scene of this technology in action in the below video supplied by Canon:

Students Use Canon's provided AMLOS solution to Collaborate on a Cross-University Project - YouTube Watch On

Under the mentorship of Milton Santiago at Syracuse University and Professor Harold Leonard Navarro at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, students utilized Canon’s Amlos (Activate My Line of Sight) solution for real-time interaction. They also captured the documentary using Canon's EOS R5 C hybrid camera.

“This project truly enabled our students to understand the power of collaboration,” said Santiago, assistant professor at Syracuse’s Newhouse School. Despite the physical distance, students merged their ideas into a cohesive final product.

The collaborative project showcased the role technology played in facilitating the partnership. “The success of this project demonstrates that technology is an extremely powerful tool for collaboration across academic disciplines,” said Professor Navarro.

Canon’s AMLOS solution allowed students from different cultural and academic backgrounds to come together and contribute their unique perspectives to the film. The project also highlighted the potential for future cross-university initiatives.

Behind the scenes from the joint project (Image credit: Canon)

Students involved in the project spoke about the impact of the experience on their learning. “The experience that everyone got from this project is something that will leave a lasting impact on us,” said Jennifer Wybieracki, a master’s graduate student at Syracuse University.

She emphasized the importance of collaboration between different fields. Victor Jiménez, an undergraduate journalism student at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, expressed gratitude to Canon for the technology, saying it allowed them to capture high-quality content that reflected the reality of the community they were portraying. Canon’s support of the project underscores its dedication to fostering creativity and innovation in education.

Shinya Fukuda, senior vice president of Corporate Planning and Communications at Canon U.S.A., says:

“At Canon, we believe that technology has the power to transcend boundaries, whether geographic, cultural, or academic. By supporting this cross-university collaboration, we’re proud to help equip the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers with the tools they need to not only share their unique perspectives but also to foster meaningful connections through creativity and innovation.”