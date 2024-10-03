Canon has filed a lawsuit in conjunction with Amazon.com against sellers of counterfeit toner cartridges being sold on the Amazon US store. Canon Inc. and Canon USA, Inc. announced on Wednesday October 3 that they had filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against 18 sellers accused of selling counterfeit products, infringing Canon's trademark rights. This isn't the first time Canon and Amazon have joined forces to clamp down on trademark infringement - in May 2023 Amazon sued 29 of its own Marketplace sellers for selling fake Lithium-ion batteries that carried Canon branding.
Canon sues multiple Amazon Marketplace users for selling counterfeit products
