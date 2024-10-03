Canon sues multiple Amazon Marketplace users for selling counterfeit products

By
published

It's not the first time, and it's highly unlikely to be the last

Pixelated toner cartridges covered by a &#039;fake&#039; stamp
(Image credit: Future, www.vecteezy.com)

Canon has filed a lawsuit in conjunction with Amazon.com against sellers of counterfeit toner cartridges being sold on the Amazon US store. Canon Inc. and Canon USA, Inc. announced on Wednesday October 3 that they had filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against 18 sellers accused of selling counterfeit products, infringing Canon's trademark rights. This isn't the first time Canon and Amazon have joined forces to clamp down on trademark infringement - in May 2023 Amazon sued 29 of its own Marketplace sellers for selling fake Lithium-ion batteries that carried Canon branding.

Canon batteries are another prime product for being counterfeited (Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

TOPICS

Related articles