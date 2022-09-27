Canon launches new ultra-compact pocket printer: Zoemini 2

Hot on the heels of the Selphy CP1500 compact photo printer (opens in new tab), Canon is now launching a new pocket printer, the Zoemini 2. Designed to be an ultra-portable, go-anywhere device, Zoemini 2 is aimed at phone photographers who want to quickly and easily print, share and cherish images via physical printed photographs, the moment they’re captured.

Not to be confused with the existing Zoemini S2 (opens in new tab) hybrid camera+printer, Zoemini 2 is solely a printer, able to print on 2x3-inch (5 x 7.6cm) Canon ZINK photo paper. The Zoemini 2 is a mere 177g in weight and small enough to be genuinely pocket sized.

Its built-in rechargeable battery can now be fully charged in 50 minutes - 40 minutes faster than the original Zoemini - via its USB-C connection. Another new feature is a color LED indicator which conveys information like power and print status, processing, cooling, and if the printer runs out of paper. Canon also states the Zoemini 2 "benefits from more durable hardware and a sleeker, metallic look".

Three exterior color options are available: navy blue, pearl white and rose gold. The device pairs with the Canon Mini Print app, which contains options to add borders, text, fun overlays, and curating highlight moments into a fun collage. Pre-cut 1.3-inch circular sticker paper and the ability to create a larger poster out of 4 or 9 prints add to the scrap-booking possibilities.

“Instant photography has seen a huge resurgence for a while now. The majority of photos we take will remain on digital and mobile devices, which only reinforces the value of a printed photograph. We choose to print and display them, or gift them to loved ones, because they signify emotional keepsakes, which mean they deserve the best treatment.”

Charmayne Chow, Product Marketing Specialist, Canon Europe

The Zoemini 2 will be available to buy late this year, priced at £119.99. US pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

