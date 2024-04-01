Canon EOS RP drops to its lowest-ever price this Easter

By James Artaius
published

Quick! Get a full-frame Canon EOS RP for just £799

With its full-frame sensor, the EOS RP was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too! With a new discount for Easter, the RP body has fallen to its lowest price ever - just £799 from Park Cameras.

Canon EOS RP |was £899| £799 SAVE £100 at Park Cameras

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Fcanon-eos-rp-mirrorless-digital-camera-body_1012110x" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS RP |was £899| £799
SAVE £100 at Park Cameras on a Canon EOS RP – a 26.2-megapixel full-frame camera with 4K video capabilities featuring a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with a 4779 phase-detection points and burst mode up to 5fps.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

