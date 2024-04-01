Canon EOS RP drops to its lowest-ever price this Easter

With its full-frame sensor, the EOS RP was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too! With a new discount for Easter, the RP body has fallen to its lowest price ever - just £799 from Park Cameras.
<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Fcanon-eos-rp-mirrorless-digital-camera-body_1012110x" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS RP |
was £899| £799
SAVE £100 at Park Cameras on a Canon EOS RP – a 26.2-megapixel full-frame camera with 4K video capabilities featuring a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with a 4779 phase-detection points and burst mode up to 5fps.