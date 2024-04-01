Canon EOS RP drops to its lowest-ever price this Easter

With its full-frame sensor, the EOS RP was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too! With a new discount for Easter, the RP body has fallen to its lowest price ever - just £799 from Park Cameras.

SAVE £100 at Park Cameras on a Canon EOS RP – a 26.2-megapixel full-frame camera with 4K video capabilities featuring a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with a 4779 phase-detection points and burst mode up to 5fps.

While its competitors are going to great pains to create increasingly advanced – and increasingly expensive – high end full-frame mirrorless cameras, Canon is catering to crop sensor consumers who are looking for a full-frame upgrade that won’t break their back or their bank balance.

The Canon EOS RP is a big success in this regard, offering full-frame functionality and 4K video in a package that’s notably smaller, lighter and cheaper than almost all its rivals. It’s far from an entry-level camera, but it’s ideal for an entry-level full-frame camera.

This is a remarkable feat of engineering, effectively cramming the power and performance of a 765g 6D Mark II into such a tiny 485g body while also adding 4K video and mirrorless benefits such as an EVF.

A capable full-frame mirrorless camera at this price is hugely appealing for anyone looking to upgrade to a larger sensor, especially one that retains the size and weight advantages of the APS-C bodies they’re already using. Indeed, the EOS RP’s compactness might even make it more appealing than the EOS R for photographers who need to stay light and nimble, such as travel or street shooters.

