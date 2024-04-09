Canon announces 27x broadcast zoom lens with built-in x2 teleconverter

Canon crams a box lens into a portable package with a new 7.3mm to 197mm and 2x teleconverter!
Canon has unveiled a new broadcast lens called CJ27ex7.3B. This latest broadcast lens is tailored for captivating visual storytelling. This innovative lens introduces Canon's first 2/3” portable lens with an impressive 27x optical zoom, expanding the company’s renowned broadcast lens lineup.
This new lens boasts exceptional optical performance, delivering Canon's highest image quality standard for broadcast optics, covering a focal range from 7.3mm to 197mm, the CJ27ex7.3B incorporates a built-in 2x extender, extending its maximum telephoto reach to 394mm.
According to Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A "Canon is dedicated to providing top-tier equipment to elevate visual storytelling. This new lens ensures strikingly sharp video footage across news, entertainment, sports, and more."
Designed for portability akin to conventional ENG lenses, the CJ27ex7.3B integrates a remarkable 27x zoom ratio previously exclusive to 2/3” box lenses (which are studio lenses) into a portable form.
Its versatile focal length suits various settings, from hand-held news reporting to live sports and broadcast studios. The lens's 7.3mm wide angle sets the scene effectively, while the 197mm telephoto end captures intimate shots of the subject.
Canon's latest drive unit, the e-Xs V, also enhances user experience with features like an angled 20-pin connector and built-in USB-C connector, simplifying equipment setup and maintenance. Additionally, advanced features such as Focus Breathing Compensation and Automatic Restoration of Illumination Attenuation (ARIA) technology minimize image distortion and effects like f-drop/ramping during zooming.
The CJ27ex7.3B broadcast lens is scheduled for release in August 2024 but will be showcased at NAB 2024 in Canon's booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This lens promises unmatched capabilities for live broadcasts, making it ideal for capturing the excitement of major sporting events or delivering expansive views with exceptional clarity.
While this might not be a lens choice for many of us it does tech zoom tech to another level that we never thought possible in ENG cameras, which is an exciting time!
