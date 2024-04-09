Canon announces 27x broadcast zoom lens with built-in x2 teleconverter

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Canon crams a box lens into a portable package with a new 7.3mm to 197mm and 2x teleconverter!

Canon CJ27ex7.3B
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has unveiled a new broadcast lens called CJ27ex7.3B. This latest broadcast lens is tailored for captivating visual storytelling. This innovative lens introduces Canon's first 2/3” portable lens with an impressive 27x optical zoom, expanding the company’s renowned broadcast lens lineup. 

This new lens boasts exceptional optical performance, delivering Canon's highest image quality standard for broadcast optics, covering a focal range from 7.3mm to 197mm, the CJ27ex7.3B incorporates a built-in 2x extender, extending its maximum telephoto reach to 394mm. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles