Camera shipments to Japan have fallen — but their value has increased!

A recent report by the International Camera Association shows a 3.8% decrease in camera unit shipments to Japan when comparing October 2022 and October 2023. In the previous year, Japan received a total of 831,031 units of digital cameras (including fixed lens and interchangeable lens models), falling to 799,184 in 2023. Despite declining unit numbers, the industry experienced a slight increase of 102.4% in terms of overall value, indicating a shift in consumer preferences towards high-value products.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a big difference in the cost of digital cameras. It seems we’ve said goodbye to the days of affordable, beginner DSLR systems and hello to more expensive, more advanced entry-level mirrorless cameras. Top-of-the-range flagship cameras usually cost more than $4,000/£3,500/AU$6,000 but according to these stats, that isn’t putting the Japanese market off buying them.

The report shared by DigiCam.info shows that through the summer, and into October, camera shipments to Japan remained relatively stable. This year's figures closely mirror the results of the previous year. However, one of the most notable changes was the type of camera being bought; we saw a 65% drop in the number of fixed lens cameras (such as the Sony ZV-1F) shipped to Japan, and an 8.7% increase of interchangeable lens cameras.

Breaking down the interchangeable lens camera category, digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras showed a sharp decline of 58.2%, with only 101,865 units shipped, while mirrorless cameras marked an impressive 129.8% increase, accounting for 542,647 units. This trend follows what we have known for a while – DSLRs are on their way out as more and more people make the move to mirrorless camera systems.

Regionally, Japan led the growth with a remarkable 118.6% increase in camera shipments compared to the same month last year. China, previously a strong performer, experienced a notable slowdown with a 106.5% growth rate. Other Asian countries witnessed a 99.3% increase, while Europe, the Americas, and other regions reported figures of 85.3%, 91.6%, and 89.9%, respectively.

The October 2023 report is unsurprising. With so few camera manufacturers still making DSLRs (Pentax seem to be the only one), there’s no way DSLR shipments could ever compete with shipments of mirrorless cameras. Consumer preferences are reshaping the digital camera landscape and it is clear that the biggest players in the industry are evolving to suit market demands.

