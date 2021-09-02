Call for US female photographers as Leica announce Leica Women Foto Project

For the third year in a row, Leica U.S. is running The Leica Women Foto Project. This contest aims to encourage diversity and inclusion in visual storytelling and is designed to demonstrate the significance and influence of a woman’s point of view. The Leica Foto Project works with US based photographic agency VII to select the winners.

The Leica Women Foto Project will grant three female photographers $10,000, a Leica SL2-S Camera and a Leica Vario Elmarit-SL 24-70mm lens. The project hopes to challenge how we see, how we think and we express our visual narrative.

In partnership with Fotografiska, each winner will have the opportunity to be featured in a 4-week exhibition at Fotografiska in New York, starting in 2022. The award will help each winner complete a personal project based on humanity and expressed through the female eye.

There will also be an additional call for entries for The Leica Women Foto Project x VII Mentor Program. This will grant three winners a monthly one-on-one coaching session with a VII photographer, exposure on VII’S website, representation of Mentees by VII’s agency plus a 12-month loan of a Leica Q2 camera.

Kiran Karnani, Vice President of Marketing for Leica Cameras North America said “With the third iteration of the Leica Women Foto Project Award, we have found that through professional development opportunities, accessibility to platforms to reach broader audiences, appropriate equipment and funding, we bear witness to multi-faceted moments expressed from a position of strength.”

Successful candidates must show a long-standing commitment to the photography profession, worked in the industry for four or more years, published a body of work and worked on a photographic assignment. The winning candidates will be selected by members of the VII agency based on their quality of work, commitment to the projects and vision of future success.

Entries will close on October 8th at 11:59 PM, ET. All candidates must be based in the U.S. and aged over 21 years old. To enter, fill in an application form and specify which award you are applying for. Candidates are only eligible to enter one competition and must agree to the official award rules which can be found here.

