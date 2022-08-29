Britain by Night: photos of Britain's breathtaking buildings and landscapes

Great Britain's buildings, landscapes and landmarks are some of the most famous and heavily photographed in the world, so there's a good chance that you've already seen many of them before.

However, there's an equally good chance that you haven't seen most of them by night – which is when many of them really come to life. And that's where this great new photography book, Britain by Night, promises to bring light to the darkness.

Featuring the work of Mark McNeill, a professional photographer based in the North West of England, Britain by Night showcases some stunning shots across the length and breadth of Great Britain – and attests why night photography specialist McNeill was highly commended in the Royal Observatory's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

Featuring stunning natural landscapes bathed in moonlight as well as amazing architectural astrophotography, the book gives a unique look at the familiar terrain of England, Scotland and Wales.

"In Britain by Night, photographer Mark McNeill has captured a huge variety of night scenery and skyscapes that show both natural and man-made Britain in a new light," reads the official notes from the publisher.

"He takes his camera from Scotland, the North East, the Lake District and the rest of the North West including Liverpool and Manchester, to Wales, the Midlands including Birmingham, the East of England, London, the South Coast and the South West.

"The images captured range from iconic locations such as the Sycamore Gap in the Northumberland National Park framing the Milky Way, the Ribblehead Viaduct, the Forth Viaduct, Jodrell Bank beneath the moon, to familiar landmarks such as the Cutty Sark picked out by light and the Liverpool skyline, our magnificent coast, atmospheric lakeside and mountain shots, and much, much more.

Published by Amberley Publishing (opens in new tab) (ISBN 9781398102453), Britain by Night is available now for $25.87 / £12.99 in paperback or $15.37 / £12.99 on Kindle.

