Bring them alive: Australian Camera issue #421 is out now

Ever considering using your kids' toys to create interesting imagery? You should, because even little things like action figures can help you unleash a whole load of creativity. All you need are a few extra bits and bobs you can get at your local supermarket and you're only limited by your imagination. Find out more from Aussie photographer Dallian Macadam in the latest issue of Australian Camera magazine.

That's not all: if you're just getting started in the world of photography, you'll want to pick up a copy of issue #421 of Australian Camera as we reveal what you can do to make your compositions better and make the viewer do a double take.

There's plenty more within the pages of Australian Camera's latest issue, which is on stands now. So head on over to your local newsagent or grab a digital copy online. Details on how you can lay your hands on this unmissable issue are below.

Inside Australian Camera magazine issue #421

Has Canon done enough with the Mark II EOS R6?

Australian Camera magazine's editor Paul Burrows put the new version of the popular EOS R6 to the test to find out. Pick up a copy of the magazine to learn more.

Bring them alive!

Australian photographer Dallian Macadam talks about how he rediscovered his passion for photography during lockdown by photographing toys. Yes, little action figures can make for some amazing shots. Check out how Dallian does it in Australian Camera issue #421.

Special feature: Unlock the secrets of composition

Remember a few basic principles of composition and you can create some very eye-catching photos indeed. They all utilise how humans see things and exploiting them could attract attention to your work.

On trial: OM System OM-5

Something old, something new. But has the newly established OM System confused matters with the first camera wearing its badge? Find out how the OM System OM-5 stacks up against the glorious history of the Olympus OM-D cameras.

Competition: 2023 World Photography Awards – National winners

Sponsored by Sony, the World Photography Awards are one of the most prestigious global photography competitions. New countries and territories were added this year to the first round winners, and you can check out a selection of the winning images if you're looking for some inspiration.

