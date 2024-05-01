New Ring indoor camera with motorized pan and tilt—remote control from phone

By Adam Juniper
published

The smart security company most famous for video doorbells is extending its offering with a pan/tilt camera for indoors

Ring
(Image credit: Ring)

Amazon-owned Ring has long offered more that its most famous offering. Yes, it's famous for some of the best video doorbells, but they have one of the biggest ranges of indoor and outdoor cameras which can create a complete picture of your home – a picture you can view remotely via your phone, as well as an alarm system (all, of course, offering better functionality with a subscription Protect Plan if you want more than a live view).

Now, though, they're adding a new category with the launch of a new Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera which can be remote-controlled via the same app. This isn't an entirely new concept for the home – in fact Blink, a very similar company, also owned by Amazon, offers a pan-and-tilt base for its Blink Mini, which I reviewed at launch. Blink and Ring have the same parent company, but a slightly different approach.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles