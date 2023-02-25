Blackmagic's double mic drop: new 4K and 6K cameras launched

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Blackmagic's two new cameras for 6K and 4K broadcasting can live stream in the most remote locations

Blackmagic Studio camera 6K Pro looking faceon with a lens and red light
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

If you're in the broadcasting sector or looking to upgrade your live stream setup for  Twitch or YouTube, then you will want to pay attention to the latest announcement from Blackmagic.

Blackmagic Design has announced two new broadcasting cameras for 6K and 4K recording and live streaming. The Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro is the main attraction, featuring an EF lens mount, a larger 6K sensor for improved colorimetry and fine detail handling, ND filters, and built-in live streaming via Ethernet or mobile data. So this camera can bring studio quality broadcasting to remote locations – which is a vast improvement and opens up a lot of possibilities for productions.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro shares the same compact all-in-one design of the previous studio camera family, featuring a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate body, a super handy integrated 7" HDR screen (which Blackmagic calls a viewfinder) and powerful broadcast connections to integrate with the most extreme broadcast setups for international viewing.

Image 1 of 2
Blackmagic Studio camera 6K Pro
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Also announced is an updated model of the company's 4K offering, in the form of the new Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 – which now includes built-in live streaming for those seeking a 4K workflow.

These new cameras offer the same features as large traditional studio cameras, miniaturized into a single compact and portable design that can easily be transported, so the studio can always be on the road. On top of that, with the cameras' dynamic range and color science, they can handle extremely difficult lighting conditions while producing cinematic-looking visuals.

The sensor features a sensitivity of up to ISO25600, so customers can create amazing images even in dimly lit venues. Advanced features also include talkback, tally, camera control, built-in color corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks, and live streaming.

This means that customers can place a camera in a remote location and it can generate an H.264 HD live stream that is sent over the internet, back to the studio, over a 4G or 5G phone to the USB-C port via remote data.

Blackmagic Studio camera 4K G2 (Image credit: Blackmagic)

They also feature 10G Ethernet which facilitates all video, tally, talkback, and camera power via a single connection. So the setup is much faster, just like a SMPTE fiber workflow, but using standard Category 6A copper Ethernet cable so it's at a much lower cost.

"The Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro features an incredible 6K sensor that has amazing low light performance, plus it has an EF lens mount so it supports a massive number of lenses that customers already own," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. 

"It has all the high-end features of the 4K models, but adds remote controllable ND filters and built-in live streaming. I think this will be amazing as customers will be able to place cameras almost anywhere in the world! We think our live production customers will love it!"

It certainly is a great improvement on current models from Blackmagic and competitors. To be able to place a camera anywhere that you have either a 4G or 5G signal, and live stream that to the world in broadcast quality, is an amazing feat of technology and engineering.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

