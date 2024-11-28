These Black Friday trail cameras will let you spot your local wildlife for less!

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your outdoor gear without breaking the bank, and if you're in the market for a trail camera, now's the time to act. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, hunter, or property owner seeking security, trail cameras offer a versatile solution for capturing activity in the great outdoors.

• These are the best trail cameras

With so many brands and models on sale, finding the right deal can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve crafted this guide – to help you navigate Black Friday discounts, find top-rated trail cameras, and ensure you get the best value for your money. Let’s dive into the deals that will make this Black Friday a win for your outdoor adventures!

(Image credit: Browning)

🇺🇸 Top US retailers

🇺🇸 Amazon: Cheap prices on imaging gear

🇺🇸 Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

🇺🇸 B&H Photo Video: Deals on top imaging brands

🇺🇸 Best Buy: Big savings on cameras, laptops, and more

🇺🇸 Walmart: DSLR, mirrorless & action cameras

🇺🇸 US Black Friday dashcam deals

Browning Defender Wireless Pro Scout: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon Save $22 (20%) This cellular trail camera is designed to work on the Verizon network, and offers an18MP camera with infrared illumination for nightime surveillance. Comes bundled with a Sandisk memory card and a card reader.

GardePro A3S (2-Pack): was $179.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Save $70 (39%) What's better than one trail camera? Two trail cameras of course! Cover more angles with this 2-pack of A3S cameras for only $54.99 each. These cameras have 64MP sensors for photos, 1296p video – with night vision, and a fast 0.1s trigger speed.

SEHMUA RBX-H10: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Save $60 (45%) with $10 coupon This trail camera is capable of a sharp 2K recording with a 120º field of view and night vision. Best of all though, the attached solar panel keeps the camera charged up so it is always ready to go. Note though, that to wirelessly access the camera you need a 4G data plan which is an ongoing cost.

GardePro E6: was $99.99 now $59.49 at Amazon Save $40.50 (41%) A great price for a trail camera that covers a lot of bases – 48MP, 1296p video with no glow night vision mode, waterproof rating, and WiFi for remote access with the GardePro app

🇬🇧 Top UK retailers

🇬🇧 Amazon: The place to be for big savings on trail cameras in the UK

🇬🇧 UK Black Friday dashcam deals

WOLFANG Wildlife Camera: was £39.99 now £26.99 at Amazon Save £13 (33%) If you are looking for one of the most affordable ways to get into wildlife spotting then this camera from Wolfang offers 36MP images, 2K video, night vision, and IP66 water resistance!

GardePro E6: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Save £50 (50%) This option from GardePro comes with 32MP stills, 1296p H.264 Video, and a 110° field of view. There is also a clever wireless app connection to get your footage on the go. But if you are after a higher-quality picture then take a look below!

GardePro E8: was £119.99 now £56.85 at Amazon Save £63.14 (53%) This offers much of the same as the E6 above including 1296p video, night vision, and WiFi, but the stills resolution has been doubled to 64MP making this the better option for photography enthusiasts.