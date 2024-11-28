These Black Friday trail cameras will let you spot your local wildlife for less!

By
published

Keen to find out what your local wildlife is up to but don't want to spend a lot of money – these Black Friday deals on trail cameras might be just what you're looking for

Header image for Black Friday trail camera deals
(Image credit: Header image for Black Friday Trail Camera deals)
Jump to:

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your outdoor gear without breaking the bank, and if you're in the market for a trail camera, now's the time to act. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, hunter, or property owner seeking security, trail cameras offer a versatile solution for capturing activity in the great outdoors.

• These are the best trail cameras

Browning Defender Wireless Pro Scout
Browning Defender Wireless Pro Scout: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

Save $22 (20%) This cellular trail camera is designed to work on the Verizon network, and offers an18MP camera with infrared illumination for nightime surveillance. Comes bundled with a Sandisk memory card and a card reader.

View Deal
GardePro A3S (2-Pack)
GardePro A3S (2-Pack): was $179.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save $70 (39%) What's better than one trail camera? Two trail cameras of course! Cover more angles with this 2-pack of A3S cameras for only $54.99 each. These cameras have 64MP sensors for photos, 1296p video – with night vision, and a fast 0.1s trigger speed.

View Deal
SEHMUA RBX-H10
SEHMUA RBX-H10: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $60 (45%) with $10 coupon This trail camera is capable of a sharp 2K recording with a 120º field of view and night vision. Best of all though, the attached solar panel keeps the camera charged up so it is always ready to go. Note though, that to wirelessly access the camera you need a 4G data plan which is an ongoing cost.

View Deal
GardePro E6
GardePro E6: was $99.99 now $59.49 at Amazon

Save $40.50 (41%) A great price for a trail camera that covers a lot of bases – 48MP, 1296p video with no glow night vision mode, waterproof rating, and WiFi for remote access with the GardePro app

View Deal
WOLFANG Wildlife Camera
WOLFANG Wildlife Camera: was £39.99 now £26.99 at Amazon

Save £13 (33%) If you are looking for one of the most affordable ways to get into wildlife spotting then this camera from Wolfang offers 36MP images, 2K video, night vision, and IP66 water resistance!

View Deal
GardePro E6
GardePro E6: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Save £50 (50%) This option from GardePro comes with 32MP stills, 1296p H.264 Video, and a 110° field of view. There is also a clever wireless app connection to get your footage on the go. But if you are after a higher-quality picture then take a look below!

View Deal
GardePro E8
GardePro E8: was £119.99 now £56.85 at Amazon

Save £63.14 (53%) This offers much of the same as the E6 above including 1296p video, night vision, and WiFi, but the stills resolution has been doubled to 64MP making this the better option for photography enthusiasts.

View Deal
Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles