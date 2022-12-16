Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate trail camera review

While it’s deliberately not the most stylish looking of devices, up to 32 megapixel stills combine with up to 4K video at 30fps to suggest the Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate as a capable contender for covert observation. A hard plastic shell with a rubberized inner protects the camera element, with the operation being as straightforward or customized as the user desires. Operational day or night and capable of being left in sub-zero temperatures while still functioning, widescreen output typically resembles video grabs.

If you make a point of calling your product the ‘ultimate’ version of anything, you’re immediately setting a very high bar in terms of the user’s expectations. So the Chinese-made Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate arrives from overseas with a lot to prove if it wants to be named one of the best trail cameras (opens in new tab).

Separate it from its packaging and, on initial inspection, the house brick-sized image capture device doesn’t appear massively different from its trail camera competitors. Except, unusually here, the grey-ish plastic faceplate is somewhat warped and misshapen, resembling a piece of rotting wood bark and therefore potentially better blending in with natural surroundings when left out in the wild to record whatever steps within its sensor’s range.

Deliberately or otherwise, it looks like something that fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down. Fortunately, a strap for securely fixing this stealth camera to a tree is provided out of the box so your own product doesn’t suffer the same fate. Plus, for anyone nervous about potential theft when left out in the wild, a lockable brace is available as an optional accessory.

As expected, batteries aren’t included out of the box with this one and neither is the removable SD card required. But the same is true with rivals. So how does the Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate fair as a standalone product?

Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate: Key Features

On paper at least, the Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate’s feature set places it among the best in its class, offering a 32-megapixel resolution, 16:9 ratio images, 4K video recording at 30fps day or night, plus a 100ft range, even if the stated 0.2-second trigger speed is so-so. The SD card slot here can cope with capacities of up to 128GB, instead of the standard 32GB of some basic trail camera models.

However, this still falls somewhat short of the 512GB capacity offered by the Browning Strike Force HD Pro X trail camera (opens in new tab) we recently reviewed, for those who really do want to leave the device out for long periods without having to change the media in use.

Like all trail cameras, the above features are all designed to work in combination and provide remote observation and the capture of still and video imagery of skittish subjects that would otherwise be near impossible without. Settings can be adjusted to allow for between one and nine images to be captured sequentially when the unit’s sensor is triggered. We can set up the camera to be always on, which is the default, or choose certain times of the day or night for it to be operational, as well as alter resolution of stills or tweak the duration of any video, as well as selecting capture with audio or without.

Add in the ability for time-lapse operation and the automatic enhancement of images while reducing blur – an issue if capturing subjects in motion in complete darkness – and we have to say this is one of the most comprehensive feature sets to be currently found on a trail camera in its price bracket.

Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate: Handling

Before we can begin using the Browning Strike Force HD Pro X trail camera, we first need to source and insert 6x AA batteries, a tray for which is secreted away in the base of the model. This is ejected via a dedicated button hidden under a protective cover at the front of the device. When closed, the cover also shields the aforementioned postage stamp sized 1.5-inch LCD screen that affords the implementation of settings via a minimal array of operational controls ranged to the right of it.

Anyone who has operated a basic point-and-shoot digital camera will find the handling here fairly intuitive, although we still found ourselves consulting the manual as to how to initially set things up. Unusually for a budget trail camera, once settings have been made, the screen can display whatever is in front of the device, theoretically helping the user achieve optimum framing, or coverage of the area being marked out for surveillance. At the base of this cover protected control unit is a slot for the insertion and retrieval of an optional, yet essential, SD card. Once inserted, we just need to give the card a slight nudge to eject it; again, so reasonably intuitive.

While a strap is provided out of the box for threading through the metal tree mount bracket located at the rear of the unit, thereby attaching it to the trunk of a tree or suitable post, more unusually the angle of this bracket is adjustable – albeit to a limited extent. In practice we found that the trail camera can be angled forward so it’s pointing downwards instead of just directly ahead. Alternatively, if the trail camera is placed on a flat surface, the bracket acts as a makeshift tripod, allowing the device to be angled upwards.

The simple photographic print on the exterior of the unit also proves remarkably effective in practice, unobtrusively blending the Browning Strike Force HD Pro X trail camera in with natural backgrounds. The fallen leaves printed on its faceplate make this an ideal match for autumn.

Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate: Performance

The overall build quality of the Browning Strike Force HD Pro X trail camera feels remarkably solid for the price, with only the likes of the removable battery tray feeling a tad vulnerable once removed from the interior of the unit. With six AA batteries inserted to power the device, it’s reassuringly weighty in the palm, with no discernable ‘give’ to the plastic exterior when squeezed.

Though we have to assume some form of weatherproofing since this is primarily designed as an outdoor device, the manual warns the warranty is void if the unit is ‘neglected or abused’ and actually submerged. We left the unit out in heavy rain, as is unavoidable in the UK, and though there was moisture present along the rubber-sealed edge of the flip-open cover when we retrieved it, the unit itself and the card we’d inserted were still working and readable. At its reasonable price point, however, there was a modicum of doubt in our mind over how much repeated exposure to a wet climate and monsoon-level rain it would withstand.

Unsurprisingly, since the camera is infrared equipped, night-time images are rendered in black and white, whereas in the daytime it’s color. Results resemble the kind of images we’re used to seeing from surveillance cameras on crime programs and even at full 20-megapixel resolution there is visible grain and soft edges to subjects, particularly anything in the frame that’s actually moving. So don’t expect pin-sharp results like we’re used to seeing from DSLRs or mirrorless cameras.

Happily, though, the built-in motion sensor and capture capabilities here actually do work. For those who want to keep track of their image captures, the option to add an info bar at the bottom of each image is available, which stamps each picture with the basics of temperature, time and date.

As ever, the use of trail cameras involves a degree of trial and error – we never know quite what we’re going to get in response when we set one up, which is part of the beauty and fun of it all. In these days of instant gratification, it’s still nice to be occasionally, perhaps even pleasantly, surprised.

Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate: Rivals

As we’ve mentioned in previous trail camera reviews, the options currently out there on the market are essentially variations on the same theme, meaning similar features, size and performance.

Similarly specified options to the Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate include the almost identically named Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow (opens in new tab) trail camera, which also boasts a 32MP resolution, plus the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled Browning Strike Force HD Pro X trail camera (opens in new tab), which therefore provides even more options for remote use. In addition, if our pennies won’t quite stretch that far, the Bushnell Prime L20 Tan Low Glow trail camera (opens in new tab) is a third alternative we feel is worth consideration.

As the closest alternative, we have experience with, the Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow trail camera distinguishes itself, particularly when compared against both the Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate and the Browning Strike Force HD Pro X trail camera, by not only featuring the increasingly standard 4K video resolution, but also a speedy 0.15-second trigger response, as opposed to the 0.2-second trigger response of the others.

Less well-specified trail cameras we’ve previously covered additionally include the Spypoint Force 20 (opens in new tab), which offers a less impressive but still usable 70ft detection range plus lower resolution 1080x720 pixels video clips, saved to an optional 32GB SD card. Another option is the GardePro E6 No Glow trail camera, with its 24MP stills resolution and 1080P video at 30fs.

Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate: Verdict

With a twisted tree bark / crushed Halloween mask-type outer design that seeks to blend in rather than win style awards, the Stealth Cam DS4K Ultimate aims for practicality first. Results are exactly as expected in resembling video grabs or the feed from a security camera, but the thrill of being able to achieve stolen moments with skittish creatures we might not have otherwise got is exclusively the appeal here.

The ‘Ultimate’ is a pretty heady claim to make, however, and we’d also recommend comparing and contrasting features and prices with similarly performing models from Browning and Bushnell, against which this option, fortunately, holds its own.

