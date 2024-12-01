Bird feeder camera Black Friday deal’s EPIC 67% off makes me feel like I’m robin Walmart and should be ill-eagle

I know an im-peck-able deal when I see one – if you're looking for the best bird feeder camera this Black Friday, Birdfy is the word!

I've been writing up the best Black Friday camera deals and the best Cyber Monday camera deals all week, so I know a good offer when I see one. If you're looking for the best bird feeder camera, then the Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder is certainly one I'd opt for and now you can get it for a huge 67% discount via Walmart with a still very respectable 45% discount from Amazon UK.

Although this is a great AI-infused bird feeder camera, it's definitely a more expensive option than others out there. Thankfully, the Black Friday discounts have fixed that and then some. I can't stop raven about them!

Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder
Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder: was $270 now $129.99 at Walmart

Save $270 This yellow variant is the cheapest deal I can find right now, but do be aware that it's the version that requires a subscription if you want to access the AI Bird Recognition service. If you don't see yourself using the bird-identification features then it's a great deal. But if that's your main reason for picking this bird feeder camera up, you might want to pay a little more and pick up the version (below).

Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder
Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Walmart

Save $180 This bird feeder camera comes with a lifetime of Birdfy’s free AI Bird Recognition service, so you can identify as many feathery visitors as you like. Birdfy offers a 30-day free cloud storage service for 20-second videos, but you'll need to take out a subscription if you want to extend it. Alternatively, it can accommodate a micro SD card up to 128GB for internal storage.

Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder
Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder: was £209.99 now £115.61 at Amazon

Save £94.38 This option comes with a 7-day free trial of AI bird identification, meaning you'll have to subscribe or make a one-off payment to access the AI Bird Recognition service thereafter. However, this variant does include the solar panel to complement the 5000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

