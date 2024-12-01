Bird feeder camera Black Friday deal’s EPIC 67% off makes me feel like I’m robin Walmart and should be ill-eagle

I've been writing up the best Black Friday camera deals and the best Cyber Monday camera deals all week, so I know a good offer when I see one. If you're looking for the best bird feeder camera, then the Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder is certainly one I'd opt for and now you can get it for a huge 67% discount via Walmart with a still very respectable 45% discount from Amazon UK.

Although this is a great AI-infused bird feeder camera, it's definitely a more expensive option than others out there. Thankfully, the Black Friday discounts have fixed that and then some. I can't stop raven about them!

Do note that this bird feeder camera is available in several variants, one with a lifetime of Birdfy’s free AI Bird Recognition service, one where you have to pay an optional subscription to get the AI Bird Recognition service, and there’s an option with a solar panel, too. If you do happen to purchase the feeder that requires a subscription and change your mind, Birdfy does offer a one-off payment for a lifetime subscription.

US Black Friday Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder deals

Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder: was $270 now $129.99 at Walmart Save $270 This yellow variant is the cheapest deal I can find right now, but do be aware that it's the version that requires a subscription if you want to access the AI Bird Recognition service. If you don't see yourself using the bird-identification features then it's a great deal. But if that's your main reason for picking this bird feeder camera up, you might want to pay a little more and pick up the version (below).

Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Walmart Save $180 This bird feeder camera comes with a lifetime of Birdfy’s free AI Bird Recognition service, so you can identify as many feathery visitors as you like. Birdfy offers a 30-day free cloud storage service for 20-second videos, but you'll need to take out a subscription if you want to extend it. Alternatively, it can accommodate a micro SD card up to 128GB for internal storage.

UK Black Friday Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder deals

Netvue Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder: was £209.99 now £115.61 at Amazon Save £94.38 This option comes with a 7-day free trial of AI bird identification, meaning you'll have to subscribe or make a one-off payment to access the AI Bird Recognition service thereafter. However, this variant does include the solar panel to complement the 5000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

If you enjoy wildlife and bird photography, the Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder is worth checking out. As you'd expect, it'll provide you with your very own full HD 'bird feed' that you can view on your smartphone, so you can keep tabs on the avian activity in your garden when you're away from home.

But what I like about the Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder is its AI capabilities. Various birding books have helped me boost my garden-bird knowledge over the years, but I can't help but think how much easier it would have been if I'd had access to a device like this. AI tech (subscription or lifetime depending on what feeder you buy) can identify over 6,000 bird species so if a new visitor enters your garden, you'll know what it is. It can also detect squirrels and you can use two-way audio to scare them off. That said, I'm always delighted to spot a bushy-tailed visitor.

And while it's not the best, it does have night vision, so you can keep tabs on all those feathery goings on at night. The bird feeder camera boasts a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection and will send real-time notifications to your phone via the Netvue app. It's also built to withstand the elements with an IP65 weatherproof rating and provision for 1.5L of bird feed. Ensuring your feathered friends are kept well stocked.

