Stunning photo of Iberian lynx chowing down on prey wins Rewilding Europe Awards 2024

By
published

The Rewilding Europe Awards celebrate the wildlife photography that showcases the revival of Europe’s wild nature

Entrant to the GDT Rewilding Europe Award 2024 Competition
Iberian lynx by Staffan Widstrand (Image credit: GDT EWPY 2024 / Rewilding Europe Award / Staffan Widstrand)

The winners of the Rewilding Europe Award – which honors exceptional achievements in photography that reflect the essence of rewilding, giving nature the space and time to restore itself – have been announced. Part of the prestigious GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organized by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT), the Rewilding Europe Award celebrates powerful imagery that showcases the revival of Europe’s wild nature through rewilding.

This year's top prize went to Swedish photographer Staffan Widstrand for his image Iberian Lynx. The captivating image of an Iberian lynx in its natural habitat in Spain showcases the return of this apex predator to European landscapes, highlighting how rewilding efforts are restoring natural processes and predator-prey dynamics.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

