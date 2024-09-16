Winners of the Fritz Pölking Prize both focus on the damage to wildlife caused by urbanization

By
published

This international prize is a special prize of the European Nature Photographer of the Year competition

A range of small dead birds in human hands
(Image credit: GDT EWPY 2024, Fritz Pölking Prize, Hector Cordero)

The winner of the Fritz Pölking Prize has been announced as part of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition, presented by the German Society for Nature Photography. 

Within the context of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) and Tecklenborg-Verlag have awarded this prize 17 times since the death of Fritz Pölking in 2007. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles