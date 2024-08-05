B&H offers MASSIVE $1,000 off Canon R3 flagship in an exclusive deal. Now $3,999!

If you're looking for one of the best Canon cameras available, you're in luck! The EOS R3, Canon's latest flagship, and one of the best mirrorless cameras, is now $1,000 off at B&H.

However, there's a trick to accessing this discount. Since the price is below the manufacturer's minimum advertised price, you must click on the offer and provide your email to receive a special link for this exclusive deal. It's like a cheat code for an incredible discount!



In the B&H's own words:

"Since our price is below the minimum advertised price (MAP) set by the manufacturer, we're legally required to keep the best price strictly hush-hush. Should you agree that our price is the best, don't delay: the link sent via email will expire in one hour."

This is the first time I've seen such an offer from this massive retailer, and it's definitely worth the extra click. With $1,000 off, the Canon EOS R3 is now available for an incredible $3,999!

Built for speed, versatility, and reliability, the Canon EOS R3 combines the cutting-edge technology of the mirrorless EOS R system with the durability and performance of a flagship DSLR. Featuring a new full-frame stacked sensor, updated autofocus performance, and a refined body design, the R3 marks the return of the 3-Series since the film era, establishing itself as a fast, flexible, and modern mirrorless camera.

One of the standout features of the R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, which offers exceptionally fast readout speeds to minimize rolling shutter distortion, enhancing fast continuous shooting and video recording capabilities. This full-frame BSI CMOS sensor is paired with an upgraded DIGIC X processor, enabling up to 30 fps continuous shooting with an electronic shutter, 6K 60p raw, and 4K 120p video recording. The camera also boasts intelligent Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus with Eye Control AF for intuitive focus point selection.

The R3 is the first EOS R-series camera to feature a built-in vertical grip, providing ergonomic comfort for extended shooting sessions and seamless transitions between horizontal and vertical orientations. Its rugged body design includes a high-resolution 5.76m-dot OLED EVF and a 3.2" vari-angle touchscreen LCD. Additionally, it offers dual memory card slots, wireless and wired connectivity, and an updated Multi-Function Shoe design for enhanced accessory compatibility.