Aura launches its biggest digital photo frame yet – the supersized Walden

We take hundreds of pictures on our phones, and with ever-increasing megapixel counts, the best smartphones' images can rival those of the best DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, so it makes sense to show them off for all to see. After all, photos aren't photos until you print them – or at least display them in a digital picture frame. The Walden from Aura Frames promises to be one of the best digital photo frames on the market, with a sizeable 15in HD display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and oodles of smart features.

With a classic slim black outer frame bezel and generously large white paper-textured border, it looks more like stylish home decor than a piece of tech, yet tech it is, with a hi-res 1600x1200 full HD anti-glare matte-finish display that has been calibrated so that its brightness, contrast and color gamut ensure photos look as natural as their printed counterparts.

The Walden can be wall-mounted with the included kit, and automatically rotates and crops images for optimum composition (Image credit: Aura Frames)

It has a 4:3 aspect ratio (the same as your smartphone camera), showcasing your top shots in a generous 12x9in enlarged display, but should you use it to exhibit images taken on your DSLR or mirrorless, the frame intelligently adjusts photos to optimize the composition on the screen, which should ensure that it doesn't chop the top of people's heads off.

Unlimited cloud storage and Wi-Fi connectivity enable the device to display thousands of photographs or videos directly from your phone to the frame via the easy-to-use Aura photo-sharing app – and you can even invite family and friends to add their own images, from wherever they are in the world. While the display will crop images automatically and sensibly, you can also manually crop oversized images within the app.

If you buy the frame as a gift, then there's even a personalized gifting option to pre-load photos to the frame before it gets delivered, without taking it out of its sealed box.

The Aura Walden frame costs $299/£299.

The frame has a matte finish, and the image is recessed within a paper texture-like surround and classy slimline bezel (Image credit: Aura Frames)

The frame comes complete with both a mounting kit and built-in stand, so it can be wall-mounted or take pride of place on a bookshelf or sideboard, in either portrait or landscape orientation, automatically rotating images so that they are the right way up and adjusting the composition to include the most important details. Ambient light sensors automatically adjust the brightness of images for a natural look in all lighting conditions and turn the frame off at night.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Most people choose picture frames based on their design and how it will fit within their homes or gallery walls – a digital picture frame should be no different,” said Scott Chapps, Chief Creative Officer at Aura Frames. “Walden was thoughtfully designed to mirror what you’d expect from a traditional frame, from its slim ink bezel and paper-textured matting to a perfectly calibrated display. Walden was designed as quiet tech where photos are the primary focus.”

The companion Aura app enables you to select the best images (and videos) from your library, and loved ones can even add their own images from the other side of the globe (Image credit: Aura Frames)