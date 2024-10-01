Aura launches its biggest digital photo frame yet – the supersized Walden

Display your prized pictures on the mantelpiece or wall for all to see, with a HUGE 15in display

Walden 15in digital photo frame from Aura Frames
The Walden is Aura Frame's largest digital photo frame yet, with its 15in diagonal display translating to 12x9in enlargements (Image credit: Aura Frames)

We take hundreds of pictures on our phones, and with ever-increasing megapixel counts, the best smartphones' images can rival those of the best DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, so it makes sense to show them off for all to see. After all, photos aren't photos until you print them – or at least display them in a digital picture frame. The Walden from Aura Frames promises to be one of the best digital photo frames on the market, with a sizeable 15in HD display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and oodles of smart features.

With a classic slim black outer frame bezel and generously large white paper-textured border, it looks more like stylish home decor than a piece of tech, yet tech it is, with a hi-res 1600x1200 full HD anti-glare matte-finish display that has been calibrated so that its brightness, contrast and color gamut ensure photos look as natural as their printed counterparts.

