Photos aren’t photos until you print them

I vividly remember the first time I printed a photograph. It was during a black-and-white photography course when we were learning to use the darkroom. I had practised running test strips in the enlarger, but now it was time for a full print. I placed the paper into the enlarger and ran the developer over it for the first time. Although photographs are typically developed upside down in the chemical bath, our tutor allowed us to develop our first photograph right-side up so we could watch the image gradually appear on the paper. It was a truly magical experience.

For most of its 200-year history, photography has revolved around physical mediums—from the original glass plates to tintypes and, eventually, paper. However, digital photography has changed that. Now, photographs are just files. Mere images. You can no longer thumb through family photos; instead, you depend on devices to view memories and captured events. I firmly believe that photographs should be printed, placed in albums, displayed on walls, and integrated into our lives.

Printed photographs feel more special; they represent a combination of my camera skills and editing talents, ready to share with the world. Sean McCormack

With digital photography, there is a serious risk of losing your images if you don't back them up. If you don't save your photographs in at least two places, you effectively don't have them at all. The sheer number of pictures lost due to broken phones, stolen laptops, and failed hard drives is staggering. Printing regularly can mitigate this. Printing allows you to create tangible memories that you can hold in your hand.

While I no longer print in the darkroom regularly, I still use inkjet technology. The joy of holding a print remains unchanged. Printed photographs feel more special; they represent a combination of my camera skills and editing talents, ready to share with the world.

In the digital age, images often seem disposable, but receiving a print feels like something special. Printing takes time and effort, even when using online services. You have to upload images, select sizes, and choose papers. This process requires effort, and when you share these prints with others, it feels significant. Giving someone a printed photograph to keep feels like offering a gift.

There’s also a fun aspect to printed photos. Viewing a wedding album in print is still an occasion, and sharing photos over coffee with friends is more tactile and immediate. Even this weekend I was part of a scouting anniversary where prints from events over the years were displayed for all to share in the memories. We should all print more.

