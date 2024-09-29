Photos aren’t photos until you print them

By
published

Make more of your memories, and keep them safe, says Sean McCormack, by making more hard copy prints

Photographic prints laid out over a table
(Image credit: Sean McCormack)

I vividly remember the first time I printed a photograph. It was during a black-and-white photography course when we were learning to use the darkroom. I had practised running test strips in the enlarger, but now it was time for a full print. I placed the paper into the enlarger and ran the developer over it for the first time. Although photographs are typically developed upside down in the chemical bath, our tutor allowed us to develop our first photograph right-side up so we could watch the image gradually appear on the paper. It was a truly magical experience.

For most of its 200-year history, photography has revolved around physical mediums—from the original glass plates to tintypes and, eventually, paper. However, digital photography has changed that. Now, photographs are just files. Mere images. You can no longer thumb through family photos; instead, you depend on devices to view memories and captured events. I firmly believe that photographs should be printed, placed in albums, displayed on walls, and integrated into our lives.

Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack

Sean McCormack is a commercial, and editorial photographer, book author, and regular contributor to Digital Camera magazine based in Galway, Ireland. He has extensive experience with Lightroom, dating back to its original beta version, and has tried out just about every plugin and preset available. His latest book is Essential Development 3: 25 Tips for Lightroom Classic’s Develop Module

