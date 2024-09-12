Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2024 winner eclipses all others!

Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year winners include far away galaxies, supernovas, aurora, the surface of the moon, and other stunning astral images

Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse
Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse (Image credit: © Ryan Imperio)

It’s been an incredible year for cosmic events and astrophotography, so it’s no surprise that the winners of the Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year 16 are stunning. 

The overall winner is Ryan Imperio for his photograph, Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse, that captures the progression of Baily’s beads during the 2023 annular eclipse. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

