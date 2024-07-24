NASA astronauts to give free astrophotography master class TODAY live from space

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 Mission, will be joined by veteran Don Pettit

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in March as commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 Mission, and some of you might have seen his stunning images from both inside and outside the ISS on X, formerly Twitter.

Today, he’ll be joined by fellow astronaut and renowned space photographer Don Pettit for a live chat via X, at 4:05 pm ET, 09:05 pm BST, and both astronauts will be taking questions at the end.

