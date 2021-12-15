Apple iPhone SE 5G predicted to convert a billion Android phone users in 2022

Apple is tipped to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G support early next year and JP Morgan analysts, according to Reuters, have said the new phone “has the potential to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users.”

More specifically the any analysts are quoted as saying the iPhone SE 3 has the potential to attract “nearly 1.4 billion low-to mid-end Android phone and about 300 million older iPhone model users.”

Mid-range 5G phone

JP Morgan's analysts seem very confident about the success of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 and that’s largely to do with its 5G support. This is the very first mid-range 5G iPhone and, as well as turning the heads of android users, makes the phone tempting to 300 million users of older iPhones, without 5G support. The analysts also mention that trade-ins could make the iPhone SE 3 extra affordable and therefore more appealing.

Samik Chatterjee, rated five stars on Refinitiv Eikon for his estimate accuracy, said, according to Reuters, that while "Apple's trade-in program for non-iPhones is admittedly not as attractive as the iPhone trade-in values, it could nonetheless lead to an average starting price range of $269 to $399 for the 5G iPhone SE, which is still very competitive."

JP Morgan analysts say that for fiscal year 2022, it expects a rise in iPhone SE “unit sales to 30 million units and annual iPhone shipments expectations to 250 million units, 10 million higher than a year earlier.”

iPhone SE 3 specs

As far as iPhone SE 3 specifications go, we only have rumors to work with at the moment. The new 5G phone is tipped to keep the same form as a 2017 iPhone 8. It’s expected to have a 4.7-inch LCD display and an upgraded processor – but we don’t yet know if it will be the iPhone 13 A15 Bionic or the iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip.





