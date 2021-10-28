Amazing wildlife images! N-Photo 130 on sale today

Wildlife photography is responsible for some of the most compelling images of them all, but you don’t have to travel to the savannahs of Africa, jungles of Asia, or frozen ice deserts of the Arctic and Antarctic to get amazing animal photos. This issue, Andrew Mason shows you how to get brilliant shots of more accessible creatures closer to home.

Also enjoying the great outdoors, our Apprentice heads to a magnificent stately home to learn how to photograph its gorgeous gardens with horticultural photographer Andrea Jones.

We weigh up the options of eight ‘nifty fifty’ primes in our Big Test. Also in our Gear section, we advise on the best backpacks for carting about heavy gear, and reveal a remarkably cheap yet astonishingly good Z-mount fisheye lens – at this price, you’d be a fool not to…



In Nikopedia, we examine your Nikon’s shutter release modes – there’s more to it than single shot and continuous. Plus we explain how to automate camera and lens fixes with Nikon’s free NX Studio.

We have a great range of projects, encouraging you to experiment with ISO, create a planetoid, go take a photo hike, shoot portraits into the sun with help from a flash, as well as photo-editing fun.

Plus this issue comes with a free Outdoor Landscape & Nature Photography ebook, to help you get great shots of the great outdoors!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (for Android devices)

• Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues to choose from in our online store.

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines