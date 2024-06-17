Adobe users get access to TikTok's commercial music library when editing video

Adobe Express users will now have access to TikTok’s commercial music library, allowing content creators to use more than a million popular songs.

Announced today at the Cannes Lions International Film Festival for Creativity, the integration will make TikTok’s commercial music library available on Adobe Express via the Symphony Assistant add-on.

Adobe said:

“With Adobe Express features, powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI and designed to be commercially safe, and music from TikTok’s Commercial Music Library pre-cleared by TikTok for commercial use, users can confidently create and post TikTok content for their business.”

According to TikTok, 88% of their users say that sounds are essential in conveying brand identity and increasing the likelihood of making a sale. This initiative will enable users to quickly access over a million songs and add an extra layer of design to their marketing content.

This move comes several months after Adobe and TikTok announced its “first-of-its-kind” integration with TikTok’s Creative Assistant. This enabled TikTok users to create high-quality videos to push their brands quickly, and easily.

(Image credit: Adobe / TikTok)

TikTok is one of the fastest growing social media apps and has become an essential tool in many brands' marketing strategies. The app design is very simple and allows users to scroll for hours and take in and view a huge amount of content in a short space of time, while the algorithm continues to put things that may be of interest to the user directly in front of them.

Not only have people been able to forge entire careers through content creation on the app, but the amount of money that people will pay for a sponsored post on a popular person’s page is incredible.

Depending on a user's number of followers, they can receive up to $2,500 for one post, more in some cases (on a platform that suggests 1 to 4 postings a day).

“Creativity is the core of TikTok. Content, communities, and cultures are all directly connected to, and built by, creativity on the platform,” said Andy Yang, Global Head of Creative Product at TikTok.

“We are continuously building and investing in creative solutions to help our brands be creative storytellers and connect with the TikTok community. We are excited to further expand our partnership with Adobe, giving brands the tools to soundtrack their TikTok content and create at scale.”

Adobe found themselves in hot water recently after an update of their terms and conditions included allowing the media company to have access to any form of media uploaded to its many programs. This led to many calling for a boycott of Adobe and their software.

