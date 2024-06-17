Adobe users get access to TikTok's commercial music library when editing video

By
published

The musical catalogue of over one million tunes will be available on Abode through the Symphony Assistant add-on

TikTok and Adobe
(Image credit: TikTok / Abode)

Adobe Express users will now have access to TikTok’s commercial music library, allowing content creators to use more than a million popular songs. 

Announced today at the Cannes Lions International Film Festival for Creativity, the integration will make TikTok’s commercial music library available on Adobe Express via the Symphony Assistant add-on. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

