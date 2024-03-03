Add a cinematic film look to your images with the new PolarPro X Shortstache filter

PolarPro has just launched a unique hybrid filter in collaboration with photographer Garrett King, aka Shortstache, that helps you to capture cinematic-looking images.

PolarPro often teams up with well-known photographers and filmmakers to create unique products that enable users to shoot in their style. Its previous collaborations with Chris Burkard and Peter McKinnon resulted in some of the best diffusion and ND filters available on the market, and it seems as though the new Shortstache Everyday Filter will follow suit.

The collaboration has resulted in a unique lens filter combination of a polarizer and a black mist filter, that embodies Shortstache's signature style. Dubbed the 'Everday Filter' it is designed to stay on your camera lens to tackle daily shooting environments, and implement a consistent style.

The circular polarizer aspect gives the image a sharp clean look and enables the user to cut through reflections when shooting street scenes, or water when shooting urban landscapes. The Black Mist element provides a subtle mist diffusion and adds a slight blooming to the highlights, bringing back a 'hint of film character'.

The combination of these elements is what makes this filter unique, and results in cinematic images that can add drama to the everyday. However, there is an option to purchase the black mist filter on its own without the polarizer, which also provides less strength so you can use it in lower light.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

The two options available from PolarPro are:

Everyday Filter (1/4) – This provides a subtle bloom to the highlights such as streetlights and subway trains, while retaining rich depth in the shadows.

Mist-PL (1/2 Mist Diffusion) – This is the combination of polarization and mist, offering a stronger stylized aesthetic, developed to "emulate vintage looks".

The filters have a slim aluminum frame that looks like it would quite happily be kept on your lens for everyday use. The filters will be released in 49mm, 67mm, 77mm, 82mm, and 95mm thread sizes, and come in a custom filter case with a microfibre cloth. Each filter is finished in a Shortstache favored tone of matte green to match his production style and subtly add to your rig’s appearance.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

In addition to looking good, an all-new Chroma Polarizer Glass design provides zero color shift and exceptional clarity. 16 layers of anti-scratch, anti-reflective, and anti-fingerprint coatings protect the filter and lens from everyday knocks and bumps.

Not having tested these filters yet I can't currently comment on their effectiveness, but looking at the example photographs, I'm excited to try them out. PolarPro doesn't usually disappoint, and these filters look ideal for photographers wanting to combine analog and cinematic aesthetics and would be ideal for daily street photography.

The filters are available to pre-order individually or as a set and will ship on April 11.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best variable ND filters, the best ND grad filters, and the best UV filters.