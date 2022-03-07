Adaptalux adds Xenon Flash Arms to lighting system

Adaptalux’s new Xenon Flash Arm (£120/$136) adds the ability to freeze moving subjects with a burst of flash to the Adaptalux LED lighting system for macro photography.

Like the regular Adaptalux LED lights, the xenon flash heads are mounted on flexible arms and come with 10 colored gels for lighting subjects. They have five selectable power output levels and boast fast flash recycle times, and everything be controlled by an iOS/Android app.

In addition to the flash heads, you will also need a Flash Emitter (£57/$65) that slots into your camera’s hotshoe, as well as an Adaptalux Pod, which sits at the heart of the Adaptalux lighting system. While Xenon Flash Arms are backwards-compatible with existing Adaptalux Pods, a new version, Pod 3.0 (£180/$201), has also launched. It features a 20 per cent increase in battery capacity, new brightness control through an innovative anodized dial, a more durable shell, and a metal 1/4-20” thread for mounting.

(Image credit: Adaptalux)

(Image credit: Adaptalux)

Founder and Product Designer for Adaptalux Samuel Granger said, “It was always a goal of mine to introduce flash lighting to the system. I am thrilled that they are finally now available, and I’m sure the Xenon Flash Arms will open even more creative opportunities for macro photographers.”

The Adaptalux LED lighting system has proved popular with macro photographers, and it’s brilliant to see flash added to the system for even greater creative control.

Read more

Adaptalux demonstrates surreal world of UV fluorescence

10 cool and unusual things at The Photography Show