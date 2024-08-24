WildPhotos 2024 is a new wildlife photography event coming to the UK – and it is epic!

WildPhotos 2024 is this year's must-attend event for all things wildlife photography!

Wildscreen and Wildlife Photographer of the Year have joined forces and have launched WildPhotos 2024, a new one-day event packed with talks from world-leading nature photographers.

WildPhotos 2024 will feature keynote talks by renowned nature photographers Charlie Hamilton James and Thomas P. Peschak, lightning talks on all things wildlife photography, and panel discussions featuring leading wildlife and conservation photographers from all over the world.

