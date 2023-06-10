A father and daughter in awe of a seal win Ribbet photo competition

The popular photo editing app Ribbet has just announced the winners of the 2023 Ribbet Emerging Photographer Competition. The competition is open to amateur and emerging photographers, challenging participants to capture a moment from their lives on the theme "there's nothing quite like this." After careful consideration, the esteemed panel of judges selected three outstanding photographs that best embodied the essence of the theme.

2023 is the debut of the Ribbet Emerging Photographer competition which was open for submissions from March 6th - April 30th. Among the numerous entries received, the jury had the difficult task of choosing the most exceptional photographs but in the end, Mark Coggins from the USA was awarded first place and a cash prize of $2,000.

His captivating black and white image of a father holding his daughter as they both gaze up at a seal in the glass ceiling of an aquarium in Osaka, Japan won the hearts of the judges for its representation of the unique and awe-inspiring experiences life can offer.

(Image credit: Muhammed Amdad Hossain)

Muhammad Amdad Hossain from Bangladesh secured second place and was awarded $1,000 for his poignant photograph titled Shahin Islam. The image portrays the eldest son of a family, shouldering the responsibilities of caring for his mother, grandmother, and younger brother after the tragic loss of his father. Hossain's photograph serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of individuals facing adversity, highlighting the importance of men's contributions to their families and communities.

Third place and a $500 cash prize was awarded to US photographer Yaping Jiang who submitted an enchanting capture of a father playing a guitar while his daughter gracefully observes the world outside through a window. This tender moment, bathed in the gentle touch of the sun coming through the window, conveys a sense of peace and beauty that resonated with the competition's theme.

(Image credit: Yaping Jiang)

The jury responsible for selecting these exceptional entries consisted of renowned photographers and industry professionals from around the world. Their expertise and discerning eye focused on various criteria, including creativity, originality, adherence to the theme, composition, quality, and overall appeal. With over 130 submissions from photographers worldwide, the competition showcased a diverse range of talent and perspectives. As well as a cash prize, all winners will also be featured in a communication campaign plus they’ll receive a 30-day free membership to Ribbet.

