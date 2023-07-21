A Barbie world: Create a Barbiecore fantasy land with Adobe's Generative Fill tool

The Barbiecore trend is taking the internet by storm and with the release of the Barbie Movie imminent (Friday 21) searches for the term have surged by a whopping 980% on Pinterest in the last month. On TikTok, the trend has got more than 653 million views with no signs of it slowing down. Barbie is here to stay by the looks of things and yet again AI is here to add a helping hand.

The hot pink perfect world that is Barbie Land is polished, packed with pastel backdrops, and has inspired a generation who grew up with the dolls. While Barbie Land might seem like a distant fantasy for the average person, lots of creators are using Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill tool to add a hyper-feminine, Barbie flair to their images.

Whether you've always dreamt of living in your own iconic Barbie dreamhouse, or simply want to add a touch of pink dimension to your outfits, Generative Fill makes it easily possible. The new Firefly generative AI technology offers a wide range of saturated fuchsia and bubblegum pink hues, making the Barbiecore aesthetic accessible to everyone.

No longer confined to movie sets, the Barbiecore trend is now at your fingertips as long as you have access to Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Firefly. In just a few clicks and sentences, you can effortlessly bring your Barbie vision to life by changing the color of the background, adding objects that fit the pink aesthetic such as a fluffy cushion, a chaise lounge or perhaps even an excessive amount of heels.

To demonstrate the power of Generative Fill in transforming everyday spaces into Barbiecore wonderlands, Adobe has partnered with storyteller and artist Bronte (@frombeewithlove). Bronte showcases her creativity by 'Barbie-fying' her own living room, turning it into a pink paradise that even Barbie herself would envy. From the floorboards to the wall art, every detail has been pinkified to perfection.

The Barbiecore trend is all about embracing nostalgia and celebrating femininity. Barbie is somewhat of an icon and – with Adobe Photoshop's Generative Fill feature – it's now easier than ever to step into a hot pink world and unleash your inner Barbie. So, whether you're a die-hard Barbie fan or just curious about this viral trend, it's time to grab your virtual paintbrush and let your imagination run wild in the world of Barbiecore.

