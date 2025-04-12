My girlfriend – a writer and photographer – is a lover of AI and surprised me with the result of what she tells me is the latest AI trend, a picture of her and me as action hero dolls.

To achieve the same thing of yourself, all you need to do is type a long complicated prompt into ChatGPT, change a few key words, and supply it with a picture to work from and it will do the work for you. Naturally we've got the prompt further down for you.

I made action figures for myself and @AdamJuniper (because I am procrastinating and should be finishing my novel instead!) pic.twitter.com/zRbeq9o8jdApril 11, 2025

I've tried this out on some other family members too and, until my ChatGPT allowance ran out, it was doing an amazing job. It was shared on X by the 'God of Prompt' yesterday...

People are using ChatGPT to create their own action figures from scratch.Here's how you can do it for free: pic.twitter.com/esOIv5X9yHApril 10, 2025

The idea is that you open the ChatGPT app and type (or copy in) the following prompt:

"Draw an action figure toy (barbie doll) of the person in this photo. The figure should be full figure and displayed in it original blister pack packaging. On top of the box is the name of the toy [add name] with [headline] across a single line of text. In the blister pack packaging, next to the figure show the toy's accessories including a [add accessories]"

If you use the ChatGPT app, you can add a picture (or more than one) along with the prompt when you send it. This is the picture of me that she used:

This is the picture ChatGPT was fed by Ariane as a prompt – as you can see, the AI was inspired by the t-shirt (and guessed, correctly, at the jeans!) (Image credit: Ariane Sherine)

We also tried (and maybe succeeded) in impressing our own children with their own action figures.

To try it for yourself, you can access ChatGPT here. Here's how it should look on the phone...

If you're thinking "Hey, those versions of ChatGPT look really different" that's just the difference between the app in dark mode (left) and using chatgpt.com in the Safari browser on the iPhone. The choice is yours. (Image credit: Ariane Sherine)

Have fun, but remember: if you open the packet, the value goes down!

