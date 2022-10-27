7 reasons to use a tripod! N-Photo 143 on sale today

A tripod is an essential piece of the photographer’s arsenal, to be taken out when light levels are low and handholding the camera would result in shake, right? For our lead feature, travel pro Steve Davey comes up with seven reasons to always carry one, and shooting in low light isn’t one of them…

Our apprentice joins us on a studio portrait shoot with a difference. Fake blood replaces makeup and the beauty dish makes way for stark horror movie-inspired lighting for a gory vampire photo session with slasher supremo Rick Jones.



We also have a spooky project in this issue’s Skills section, with a ghostly-themed shoot to tie in with Halloween. We also learn how to access frequently changed settings with My Menu, shoot landscapes with a long lens and show you how to combine baby portraits with stock shots, plus our usual Adobe CC and Affinity Photo tutorials.



We rate eight super-tele primes in our Big Test. They certainly ain’t cheap, but we separate the (slightly) more affordable options from those best reserved for renting. We also try out Yongnuo’s rather more reasonably priced 50mm f/1.8 mirrorless lens that gives the official Nikon equivalent a run for its money – and for a lot less money!

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Back issues of N-Photo are available online (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future)

