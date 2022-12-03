64 female photographers tackle sustainability in new Prix Pictet book

Collage is a brand-new book from Prix Prictet featuring 64 female photographers who tackle current environmental and social issues through powerful imagery. For the last nine years, Prix Pictet has been a leading global award for photography and sustainability and Collage is the culmination of the talented female photographers who have previously won or been shortlisted for this major photographic prize.

Photos by Azerbaijani photographer Rena Effendi who documented Ukrainian villagers returning home after Russian soldiers retreated from their village feature alongside, Diana Markosian’s series Santa Barbara, a personal project exploring sacrifices her mother made when she fled post-Soviet Union Russia and American photographer's recent series Afternoon which explores the complexities of modern America.

From the series Yemen Contraflow (Image credit: Alixandra Fazzina, Collage, Prix Pictet/ gestalt en 2022)

On The Silence of Myth (Image credit: Maja Daniels, Collage, Prix Pictet/ gestalten 2022)

Barbeline with Elijah (Image credit: Collage by Prix Pricet)

Redefining what photography is and how far you can push the boundaries is Joana Choumali, the first African photographer to win the Prix Pictet (opens in new tab) photography competition. Blurring the lines between photography and tapestry, she combines beautiful sunset shots with intricate needlework to produce images that look completely unique.

Photos in the book span all genres and styles of photography, from striking portraits to poignant photojournalism to the more abstract and alternative takes on the environment and sustainability. What all these photographers have in common is the ability to tell a story and highlight global, current issues through powerful photos. Also featured in the book are Mandy Barker, Gohar Dashti, Rinki Kawauchi, Chloe Dewe Matthews and Diana Markosian, and many more established and up-and-coming artists.

Collage front cover (Image credit: Collage by Prix Pricet)

Throughout the book, there are introductory essays by well-known photographers such as the Prix Pictet 2021 winner Sally Mann and a conversation between the director of the Prix Pictet, Michael Menson and Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide.

Prix Pictet is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious awards to win for environmental photographers and with a cash prize of £87,000 or roughly $106,000, it’s also one of the most lucrative. But perhaps a life-changing amount of money is deserved by those photographers who dedicate their lives to raising awareness of global issues that affect people outside of their own community.

Collage: Woman of the Prix Pictet since 2008 will be avaialble to buy as a 128-page, full-color hardback book with an RRP of $60/£35/€ 39. Copies will be available in the UK from December 6 and it will be available worldwide on January 31 2023. Pre-order gestalten (opens in new tab).