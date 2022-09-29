25 ways to shoot autumn! N-Photo 142 on sale today

After a long, hot summer, the days are getting noticeably shorter, the nights chillier and once-lush-green foliage is turning vibrant russet shades. Autumn has arrived, and to celebrate landscape and wildlife pro Ross Hoddinott shares his top tips for capturing the most photogenic season of them all.

Our apprentice, meanwhile, heads to a stage of the Woodpecker Rally to capture souped-up Subarus power-sliding around gravel hairpins on a forest track on the Anglo-Welsh border.

And this issue’s interview is with award-winning plant portrait pro Carol Sharp, whose flower photos have graced everything from Chelsea Flower Show posters to Royal Mail postage stamps.

In our Gear section, we reach for the stars with a selection of eight fast, wide lenses that are perfect for astrophotography. We also put the new Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 S super-tele prime through its paces.

In the Skills section, we shoot motorbikes with basic budget kit, stalk deer in Richmond Park, explain how to select the right strength and type of ND grad for the scene in front of you, and blend time for a shot that combines the very best evening light from the golden hour to the blue hour, plus our usual Adobe CC and Affinity tutorials.

