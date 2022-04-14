25 ideas for creative landscapes! N-Photo 136 on sale today

We all love getting out and about with our cameras, and this issue pro landscape and architectural photographer Nigel Forster has come up with no less than 25 must-read tips and tricks for shooting natural and urban environments, guaranteed to have you thinking creatively, rather than merely snapping the scene.

Our apprentice, meanwhile, stays inside the house, learning to shoot stylish interiors of properties that say ‘home sweet home’ in a characterful holiday cottage in Cornwall.

In our interview, we speak with Tianna J-Williams, whose maternity photography has graced many a mantelpiece of mums-to-be, while music photog Tracey Welch shares the story behind her strobe project.

In our Gear section, we review and rate the Z 24-120mm f/4 S – a standard zoom with more reach than most. But if that’s still not quite long enough, we put eight superzooms through their paces in our Big Test. We also try five high-performance CFexpress cards.

Plus have our usual mix of shooting and editing projects, including removing crowds from scenes, shooting the blue hour, using reverse ND grads and literally blowing up shots to the size of your living room!

And as a special bonus, we're giving away a free Excire Search plug-in for Lightroom, which automatically keywords your entire image library for you, to make finding specific shots a cinch!

