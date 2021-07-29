20 best landscape locations! N-Photo 127 on sale today

For many of us, uncertainty around travel will keep us firmly within our own shores this year. But our fair isles boast some of the world’s most stunning scenery, and travel and landscape pro Tom Mackie shares his top 20 favourite places to shoot in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – along with shooting tips to get the most from these locations.

Our Apprentice, on the other hand, isn’t even limited to the confines of planet Earth, as he shoots the Milky Way – and beyond – with the help of astrophotographer extraordinaire Josh Dury.

The Euros may be a fading (and painful) memory, but the Olympic Games are in full swing, and so we put a selection of monster sporty telephoto zooms and primes through their paces. We also give our verdict on not one but two spanking new Nikon Z macro lenses, and share our initial impressions of the stunning retro-styled Nikon Z fc.

In Nikopedia, we focus on depth of field and how you can use it to your creative advantage. We also explore the noise-reduction tools of Nikon’s free NX Studio. Over in our Skills section we’ll show you how to shoot an HDR landscape, capture intentional camera movement, use a teleconverter, flash-paint a scenic shot, and lots more besides!

And as an added bonus, we're giving away Teach Yourself Modern Landscape Photography ebook edition – guaranteed to improve your scenic shots.

