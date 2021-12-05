100 renowned photographers team up to promote environmental conservation

Prominent nature photographs are being donated by world-famous photographers to raise funds for nature conservation projects. Works by around 100 photographers from all over the world are to be donated and sold up until the end of the year.

Dr Jane Goodall is one of the many primatologists and photographers donating work to Vital Impacts, a women-led non-profit that provides financial assistance and amplifies the narrative pushed by organizations dedicated to protecting and preserving human and wildlife habitats.

Vital Impacts was co-founded by award-winning photographer and Nikon Ambassador, Ami Vitale, and visual journalist, Eileen Mignoni. Other well-known contributors to the cause include Paul Nicklen, Jimmy Chin, Chris Burkard, Nick Brandt, Beth Moon, Stephen Wilkes, Reuben Wu and Cory Richards.

"Each image has a really profound story behind it," notes Vitale. "I worked really hard when I was curating this to make sure that these photographers are diverse, but the one thing they all share is this commitment to the planet. They're using their art to help conservation." Vitale hopes that people will be inspired by this collaborative work and that the photographs make people appreciate our "magnificent planet."

Goodbye Sudan, the World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino (Image credit: Ami Vitali)

Conservation is defined by National Geographic as the care and protection of resources to ensure that they persist for future generations. It seeks the sustainable use of natures resources by humans by maintaining the diversity of species, genes, and ecosystems. Over-consumption of resources causes loss of Earth’s biodiversity. The main factors that contribute to this are issues surrounding habitat destruction, climate change, invasive species, overexploitation, and pollution to name just a few.

Ami Vitale's website states that "Your generous purchase of Vital Impact’s fine art prints directly supports grassroots organizations across the globe, who work tirelessly to sustain our planet. Every contribution, regardless of size, aids their critical work". The non-profit has opted to make the print sale carbon-neutral by planting a tree for every photo print made.

Polar Bear on Rudolph Island (Image credit: Cory Richards)

A large 60% of profits from each sale will be divided between four organizations involved in wildlife or habitat protection: Big Life Foundation, Great Plains Foundation's Project Ranger, SeaLegacy and Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots program. The remaining 40% of profits will be given to the photographers to assist with continuing their work.

The pieces are available to purchase here with prices ranging from $275-$30,000 (approximately £208-£22,700 / AU$393-$42,800).

