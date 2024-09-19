"This photo shows the view from our cabin door at base camp. Not bad, is it?"

By ,
published

Photographer Diego Rizzo tells us about the story behind his shot 'Aftermath of a Volcanic Explosion' captured in Guatemala

Aftermath of the volcanic explosion of the Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala
"This photo was taken on an expedition with one of my groups in April 2024," says Diego (Image credit: Diego Rizzo)

I am fascinated by the power of volcanic eruptions, and capturing them in a photograph is a dream come true. That’s why I frequently hike around volcanoes in Guatemala. In fact, my fascination with volcanic eruptions inspired me to start running photography workshops and private tours to see them. I want more people to experience the Earth in all its fierce glory, and helping them to capture that perfect shot motivates me to do my best. I want them to return home with incredible photos and memories from a real adventure.

“In this shot, my goal was to capture the aftermath of a volcanic explosion, with the cone of the volcano covered in the molten rocks that have just come out of the crater. To avoid a trial on the rocks rolling down the mountain, I wanted to freeze them in the photo so I used a short exposure of three seconds.

Black and white portrait of the photographer Diego Rizzo
Diego Rizzo

Diego Rizzo is a passionate photographer with a deep love for nature and creation. His fascination with active volcanoes drives his artistic pursuits, finding inspiration in the raw power of lava. Diego's work has garnered international recognition, with features in Nikon USA, DPReview, and even a spot on the NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day. Locally, he collaborates with various companies, capturing the stunning landscapes of Guatemala through photography and videography, with notable clients including Subaru Guatemala, Ministerio de Educación de Guatemala, and Calidad Inmobiliaria.

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

Related articles