This is what Photoshop could look like in five years' time, say Adobe's experts

By Tom May
published

"Generative AI empowers creators: it doesn't replace them. It helps save time on tedious tasks so they can create more efficiently"

Deepa Subramaniam speaking at Adobe Max
Deepa Subramaniam speaking at Adobe Max (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Max London, held earlier this week, is a regular fixture in the calendar of Adobe, the software giant behind Photoshop and the Creative Cloud ecosystem that envelops it. So it seems a good occasion to ask the question: where is Photoshop and the Creative Cloud heading?  So I sat down with two Adobe executives, to find out their thoughts. 

Obviously, no one is expecting Adobe to have a crystal ball. As the old Yiddish saying goes, "Man plans, God laughs". But at the same time, it's still interesting and useful to hear the official line from Adobe, particularly in this time of mounting disruption in the tech world. Especially because, right now, everyone at Adobe seems to be signing with the same voice.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles