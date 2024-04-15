Adobe's generative AI in Premiere Pro looks like a total game-changer for video editing

By Gareth Bevan
published

Adobe teases what Firefly will be capable of in Premiere Pro with some astonishing results

Screenshot from Adobe Premiere Pro CC
(Image credit: Adobe)

Ahead of NAB last year, Adobe teased us with a little glimpse into future of Firefly in its video editing products. Since then, Adobe's focus has seemingly been on AI in photography and content creation, with it all going a little quiet on the video front. 

This has enabled technologies like the mind-blowing Sora text-to-video model from OpenAI to grab headlines in the AI video space. However, just ahead of Adobe Max taking place in London next week, Adobe is taking the wraps off some of the latest AI capabilities it has been cooking up for Premiere Pro.

Image 1 of 2
Screenshot from Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Select and area within the footage and...(Image credit: Adobe)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles