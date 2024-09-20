The real cost of Leica: I just paid $700 and waited 6-months to fix my Leica M2

By
published

A $700 repair bill and a 6-month wait - but I still LOVE my Leica M2!

Leica M2
(Image credit: Future)

I have often been on the other side of the fence when the argument comes up that film is unsustainable, or its just too expensive. My cost-saving solution is either to bulk load my film to keep the cost down, or start home developing and scanning so you have more control over your medium, while saving the pennies too.

However, there is one area that I can't argue with when it comes to cost, and that's repair bills when something goes wrong! Sadly my beloved 60-year-old Leica M2 needed some work done to it and I paid the price - $700 bucks and a 6-month wait!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

